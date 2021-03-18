Cuomo accuser says she'll meet with investigators Thursday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo received two shots in the arm: the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and support from the African-American community in Harlem.

The governor visited a pop-up vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church. Several leaders, including former Congressman Charlie Rangel, defended him.

Several investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct continue. One of the governor’s accusers, Ana Liss, tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that she is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday with investigators working with Attorney General Letitia James. She will become at least the third accuser to do so.

The state Assembly is conducting its own investigation, although not without controversy. A law firm that employed a man named Dennis Glazer for more than 30 years is leading the probe. Glazer, who no longer works at the firm, is married to New York’s chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who could serve on the jury at an impeachment trial for the governor.

Critics have questioned how the Assembly investigation can be impartial with such ties to the governor.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie promises the investigation will be thorough and expeditious.

