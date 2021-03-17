Cuomo gets COVID-19 vaccine shot at Harlem church

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday toured a pop-up vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

Then after he, current and former elected officials, and clergy made remarks, the governor received his first, and only, vaccine shot in the arm.

Cuomo, wearing a mask and making a thumb's up gesture with his left hand, received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in his right arm. The governor said he got this version of the vaccine to show the public that it is safe and effective.

"Take whatever vaccine you can take," Cuomo said. "Don't try to pick one over the other."

The coronavirus outbreak hit the church community very hard. Rev. Johnnie Green, the church pastor, said more than a dozen members of the congregation died of COVID-related causes. He urged Harlem residents and people of color, in particular, to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine is safe. It's safe enough for the governor. It's safe enough for me," Green said. "It's safe enough for Dr. Fauci. It's safe enough for all of us."

The event was closed to reporters, so the governor didn't take any questions. Cuomo is facing pressure from many elected officials to resign over accusations of sexual harassment and other impropriety. But Cuomo has vowed to stay in office.

