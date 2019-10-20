Report: Synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots

article

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights group says at least 12 white supremacists have been arrested on allegations of plotting, threatening or carrying out anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. since the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue nearly one year ago.

The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism also counted at least 50 incidents in which white supremacists are accused of vandalizing or otherwise targeting Jewish institutions' property since a gunman killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

The ADL's tally includes the April 2019 arrest of John T. Earnest, who is charged with killing one person and injuring three others in a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California.

The group says many of the cases it counted, including the Poway shooting, were inspired by previous white supremacist attacks.