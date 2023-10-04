Report: Sen. Bob Menendez's wife hit and killed pedestrian in 2018 car crash

Senator Bob Menendez was pressed Wednesday on new allegations about his wife in a fatal crash in 2018.

According to new reports, Menendez's now-wife was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in December 2018, however, investigators found she was not at fault in the accident.

Dashcam video, first obtained by northjersey.com, shows Nadine Arslanian (now Menendez) speaking with police just after the crash.

However, federal prosecutors allege that the deadly crash is linked to the bribery case against Menendez, claiming that soon after, one of three New Jersey businessmen charged in the case provided the Senator's wife with a new Mercedes in exchange for favors from Menendez.

Menendez and his wife both pleaded not guilty last week in Manhattan federal court.

At least 30 Democrat senators have called for Menendez to step down.