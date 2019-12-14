Report: More TV watchers use antennas than cable, internet TV and satellite combined

article

If you’re still watching television the old-fashioned way, you’re not alone. Even with the rise of the internet, traditional antenna television is still plenty popular around the world.

According to a predictions report from professional services company Deloitte, in 2020 the company found the number of TV watchers using antennas will be 50 percent more than cable, internet TV and direct broadcast satellite combined.

In fact, 1.6B people worldwide will watch some programming using an antenna next year.

The report shows certain markets have seen people turn to antenna TV as they cut the cable cord, and the numbers are only going up from there. Data suggest the industry could reach up to $185B in 2021.