Report: More people leaving NYC daily than any other U.S. city

Living in New York City can be tough, and a new report says that every day, hundreds of New Yorkers are saying they’ve had enough.

According to 2018 Census data compiled by Bloomberg, New York City leads all metropolitan areas in the U.S. in net population loss, with 277 people leaving every day, more than twice the number of people who left in 2017. Los Angeles and Chicago were next with net daily losses of 201 and 161 residents, respectively.

Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Austin all saw their populations increase due to domestic migration, averaging more than 100 new arrivals each day.

According to the report, the exodus from New York is being softened by the arrival of international migrants. Between July 2017 and July 2018, 200,000 New Yorkers left the city but nearly 100,000 international migrants moved in.

New York state as a whole is seeing a population decline. Gov. Andrew Cuomo famously blamed bad weather for the decline instead of taxes or other costs as the reason.

While New York continues to attract immigrants from other countries, a study last year found that it led the nation in net migration to other states.