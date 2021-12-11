Report: Food at its most expensive since in decades

If it seems like your groceries are costing more than you remember them costing 10 years ago, you're right.

Grocery prices for American consumers have jumped 6.4% over the 12 months ending in November, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The increase is the highest 12-month spike since December 2008.

Meanwhile, going out to eat hasn't gotten any cheaper either, with restaurant prices rising by 5.8%, the largest 12-month increase since January 1982.

Overall, consumer prices jumped 6.8% over the past year — the highest such inflation rate in 39 years and touch every aspect of American life, from energy and housing to cars and clothing.

Fueling the jump in inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession: A flood of government stimulus, ultra-low rates engineered by the Fed and supply shortages at factories. Manufacturers have been slowed by heavier-than-expected customer demand, COVID-related shutdowns and overwhelmed ports and freight yards.

Over the past 12 months, the costs paid by a typical American family have surged by roughly $4,000, according to calculations by Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former Obama White House aide.

Though Americans’ overall income has also increased since the pandemic, a new poll found that far more people are noticing higher inflation than higher wages. Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

With the Associated Press.