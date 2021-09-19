Report: Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress owes taxes in multiple states

article

The designer of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's controversial "Tax the Rich" dress is facing some taxing troubles of her own.

According to reports, Aurora James, who designed the dress that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wore at the Met Gala in New York last week, is facing some tax issues through her Limited Liability Corporation, Cultural Brokerage Agency.

The company has three open tax warrants in New York for failing to withhold income taxes from employees' paychecks to the tune of roughly $15,000.

The IRS also has six liens on the agency for over $103,000 between 2018 and 2019 for not remitting payroll taxes.

The company also owes more than $62,000 in worker's compensation.

