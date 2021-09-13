AOC wears gown with 'Tax The Rich' on it to Met Gala

article

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore her politics to the 2021 Met Gala.

The Democratic-Socialist congresswoman wore a white gown by Brooklyn-based fashion company Brother Vellies, according to Vogue.

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of "keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs," according to its website.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, represents New York's 14th congressional district.

The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary.

There were about 400 guests, about a third of the normal number of invited guests.