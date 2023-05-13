Rep. Jeffries, FCC push for affordable high-speed broadband for New Yorkers

article

Affordable high-speed internet could become a reality for many low-income New Yorkers.

The Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Geoffrey Starks and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries held a joint event Saturday to raise awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The event was held at the New York City Housing Authority Van Dyke Community Center in Brooklyn.

They are particularly aiming to help those who are housing insecure.

"Every American, regardless of their circumstance, deserves a fast and reliable home internet connection—and the opportunities that only broadband can secure in our increasingly digital world," Commissioner Starks said in a news release. "I look forward to joining Leader Jefferies, who has long championed efforts to expand broadband access, as we work to get more Americans online, including New Yorkers living in public housing."