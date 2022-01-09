Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

article

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Sunday that she had received a positive test result for COVID-19.

"She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," a statement from her office said on Twitter. "The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt "fine."

With the Associated Press.