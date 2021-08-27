Rent payments are now higher than mortgages in many cities

article

A majority of the largest metropolitan markets are seeing rents becoming higher than mortgage costs.

Memphis, Miami, and Atlanta lead a host of major metros where rents are higher than typical mortgage payments, according to real estate website Zillow.

The company says that of the 50 largest U.S. metros, 33 have typical rents that are higher than typical monthly mortgage payments, including insurance and taxes.

Metro areas across the Midwest and coastal South stood out. Memphis had typical rents at $1,504 in July and typical total monthly mortgage payments at just $948. This makes a rent-to-mortgage difference of $556 in that metro.

Miami came in second with a $522 difference between rents and mortgage payments, followed by Atlanta at $424.

The Great Reshuffling and the ability to work from home has severed or seriously stretched the commute for millions of Americans and opened up new opportunities for them to live where they've always dreamed. A recent Gallup poll found 52% of U.S. workers are in at least partially remote jobs, while 33% are fully remote.

Rent growth across the U.S. slowed dramatically following the coronavirus outbreak but quickly recovered in 2021. A recent Zillow market report showed rents in July up annually in all 50 major metros.

Top 10 Metros for Saving Money by Renting Out Properties:

1. Memphis

Typical monthly rent: $1,504

Typical monthly mortgage: $948

Difference: $556

Size ranking: 41

2. Miami

Typical monthly rent: $2,249

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,727

Difference: $522

Size ranking: 8

3. Atlanta

Typical monthly rent: $1,787

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,363

Difference: $424

Size ranking: 9

4. Birmingham

Typical monthly rent: $1,271

Typical monthly mortgage: $868

Difference: $403

Size ranking: 49

5. Tampa

Typical monthly rent: $1,819

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,435

Difference: $384

Size ranking: 19

6. Indianapolis

Typical monthly rent: $1,375

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,044

Difference: $331

Size ranking: 33

7. Orlando

Typical monthly rent: $1,758

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,444

Difference: $314

Size ranking: 27

8. Charlotte

Typical monthly rent: $1,628

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,339

Difference: $290

Size ranking: 24

9. Oklahoma City

Typical monthly rent: $1,210

Typical monthly mortgage: $931

Difference: $279

Size ranking: 42

10. Detroit

Typical monthly rent: $1,387

Typical monthly mortgage: $1,119

Difference: $268

Size ranking: 12