Remy Ma's son Jason faces 7-count indictment in Queens murder: Details of the case

Remy Ma's son, Jason "Jace" Scott, who is facing murder charges in Queens, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment Tuesday.

Queens County DA Melinda Katz described the case as a "cold-blooded killing on a public street."

Scott has been charged with multiple counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in South Jamaica.

Scott is alleged to have been hired to kill, pending further details in the case.

Richard Swygert, 22, from the Bronx, has also been charged in the 2021 shooting death.

The pair is accused of shooting Guillebeaux on a public street corner in daylight, driving away from the scene and leaving him there.

Scott faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Both are due back in court on July 31.

"We are charging the defendants with a cold-blooded killing on a public street. Deadly gun violence has no place in our neighborhoods, and we will remain steadfast in getting illegal guns and those who use them off the streets of Queens." — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

This isn't their first run-in with the law though.

Both men have records that include murder and weapons charges in separate incidents in New York City.

Who is Remy Ma's son?

Jason, also known as "Jace Smith," has appeared in several episodes of VH1's Love & Hip: New York and New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackie alongside his mother when he was younger.

Scott was arraigned on June 5 in a separate case where police found a loaded .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol during a search warrant at 108th Drive.

He was charged with weapon possession and unlawful pistol ammunition, according to the indictment.

Who is Richard Swygert?

Richard Swygert also has a criminal record.

According to the Queens indictment, he was charged with murder in a separate incident.

He was accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man from Queens and injuring two others outside a Kew Gardens hotel in the early morning hours of January 1, 2021.

Swygert faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Featured article

2021 Queens murder

Video surveillance obtained by the Queens County DA shows Jason Scott and Richard Swygert at the scene of the murder in 2021, according to the indictment.

Scott’s cell phone was also pinned near the shooting at the times that he and Swygert were seen on surveillance together.

According to the charges and statements made in court, Scott and Swygert were dropped off near the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard where Guillebeaux was standing.

After allegedly circling the block, the indictment states that Scott fired multiple times at the victim, followed by Swygert who "fired at least two shots."

Immediately after the shooting, video surveillance shows the pair getting into a different car and driving away.

The intent of the murder is still unknown, and it is unclear if Scott was hired to kill Darius Guillebeaux.

Guillebeaux had an extensive criminal history eight months before he was killed, including a massive drug trafficking operation.

The extent of Jason and Richard's association is also unclear.

Remy Ma responds

Remy says she is committed to proving Jayson’s innocence and supporting her child during this time.

Dawn M. Florio, an attorney representing Remy, released a statement after the charges saying that this has "been a trying time" for her and the family.

Remy herself served six years in prison, and has been vocal about the time that she lost away from her husband and children while behind bars.

Remy Ma, Reminisce Kioni Mackie, a Bronx native, made her start as an MC with the group Terror Squad in 1998, which consisted of rappers Fat Joe, Big Pun, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, and Triple Seis.

Her most notable songs include "Whuteva", "Ante Up (Remix)", "Lean Back", "Conceited", and "All the Way Up".