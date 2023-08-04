9/11 Museum honors Sirius, the dog who protected the WTC

In Lower Manhattan Thursday at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a plaque was unveiled to honor Sirius and hundreds of other K9’s who served on 9/11.

On September 11, 2001, Lt. Davis Lim and his beloved partner, Sirius, set out to save lives.

Something this duo, part of the Port Authority Police Department, were trained to do.

"It may have been to someone as a dog, but he was also a police officer. He had a badge #17" said Lim.

Lt. Lim and Sirius were responding to the World Trade Center’s South Tower on 9/11. When the building began to shake, Lt. Lim put his K9 partner in his kennel while he went to respond to those in need, but Lt. Lim never made it back to Sirius.

Lt. Lim was rushed to the hospital, soon after the South Tower collapsed.

"It’s not so much about the fact that he died. It’s what he did during his life. Keeping people of the WTC safe. Make sure there weren’t any explosives in the buildings."

The 4-year-old yellow lab's remains were recovered the following year and he was given a full honor guard.