Remembering Kobe: Archived video from 2007 features NBA legend's first kids camp

Back in 2007 a group of lucky kids got the chance to be on the court with NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In July of that year, FOX 11's Hal Eisner was front and center on the court when Kobe trained and practiced with kids at Kobe Academy at Loyola Marymount.

It’s a one week camp that teaches kids the fundamentals of basketball and the importance of working in a team. It was also his first ever camp with kids.

Related: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

“Younger kids in particular when they play it’s always ‘throw me the ball’, calling the kids name. And it’s like we don’t want to have that,” Kobe said at the time.

All the kids at the camp said Kobe wanted teamwork.

Kobe even felt like a camper himself when he took the court at the end of his camp day... playing alongside his dad Joe Bryant.

For many kids Kobe is the Lakers and this academy gave them the opportunity to learn basketball from their hero.

