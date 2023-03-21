A reimagined 'Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey' show returns

"All these things you’ve never seen before in a new, really unique way." — Juliette Feld Grossman

The Greatest Show On Earth is back with a reimagined "Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey" show.

Having entertained fans for over 100 years, the show held auditions searching near and far for the world’s greatest performers.

Ringling discovered 75 incredible entertainers from 18 countries, and in the reimagined experience, you’ll be wowed by high-flying aerial performers, acrobatics, BMX, a triangle high wire, 4D trapeze and never-before-seen acts.

The audience will surround the stage, with live immersive video of fans integrated throughout the story of the show, making you part of The Greatest Show on Earth.

"It’s about connecting with the audience, not creating distance." — Juliette Feld Grossman

The show is being reimagined by the team at Feld Entertainment. Third generation family member, and company COO, Juliette Feld Grossman, explains the importance of connecting with fans.

"We incorporated a lot of technology, but it’s about connecting with the audience, not creating distance," Grossman said. "So, our performers are actually elevated by the video content here. So that you can get close-ups, you can see their facial expressions, details stepping across a wire. All these things you’ve never seen before in a new, really unique way."

The production team is still working hard to perfect the dazzling costumes and unthinkable trickery.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey start rehearsals this summer.

Expect The Greatest Show on Earth in New York City by Spring 2024.