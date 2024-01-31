Rego Park fire: 1 dead, 3 injured after flames engulf Queens home

A house fire Tuesday night in the Rego Park section of Queens left one person dead, and at least three others – including two firefighters – injured, the FDNY said.

Over 100 firefighters and EMS workers responded to the fire that broke out just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fitchett Street and 66th Ave.

"They were here within under five minutes," Christopher Paolicelli, with the FDNY, said. "They were met with heavy fire on both the first and second floor of this private dwelling."

Firefighters were seen climbing through broken windows to gain entry inside.

According to the FDNY, the fire spread quickly from the first floor up to the second, gutting the home within just minutes.

Firefighters were seen climbing through broken windows to gain entry inside. Neighbors were also seen being evacuated from nearby homes.

The fire spread quickly from the first floor up to the second, the FDNY said.

One person trapped inside the home was pronounced dead, officials said. She was identified as 86-year-old Rosemary Monoco. A 54-year-old man was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two firefighters were also injured, but are expected to be OK.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the deputy chief on scene said there was no indication it was a lithium-ion battery fire.