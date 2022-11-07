Deli's longtime chef helps keep doors open as new owner

Regal Kosher Deli in Plainview has been serving delicious delicacies for more than half a century.

It's where Sherri Banks grew up. Banks took over the third-generation family business earlier this year after her ailing father could no longer run it himself. However, rising rent coupled with COVID and inflation left her with no choice but to close the doors.

"It was a long run and maybe it was time to just say goodbye," she said.

At the eleventh hour, Banks learned it wasn't time.

Head chef William Diaz, who started working in the kitchen when he was 16, always dreamed of owning a business.

"I've been here almost 32 years," he said. "I didn't want to go anywhere."

The property owner lowered the rent and the community rallied behind Regal and Diaz as the new owner.

"I'm happy for Will and I'm happy for my family," Banks said.

Also happy are loyal pastrami lovers who can rest assured original recipes for knishes and coleslaw along with the Regal legacy will live on.