Reese's unveils dipped animal crackers

Reese's is taking a walk on the wild side with its latest creation: dipped animal crackers.

The bite-sized crackers are coated in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate. Each packet contains 13 different animal shapes from lions to bears.

"Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy creating the ultimate snack. They're truly something to howl about," Nowell Kahle, manager, Snacks & Grocery at The Hershey Company, said in a news release.

The animal crackers are available now. Prices may vary.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.