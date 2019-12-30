Recently installed wind turbine collapses in the Bronx

article

A newly installed wind turbine came crashing to the ground at a busy intersection in the Bronx on Dec. 30, smashing through an electronic billboard and a parked car on the street, the Co-op City Times reported.

The FDNY said there were no injuries and the cause of the incident remained under investigation. The turbine was installed at 500 Baychester Avenue between Dec. 11 and 13, News 12 The Bronx reported.

Co-op City Times reported that the location of the billboard fueled lawsuits between the city's building department and the owner of the property.

Speaking at the scene, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey and New York State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto called on city officials to inspect the scene and ensure a similar incident does not occur in the future.

A wind turbine collapsed. knocking down a billboard, in the Bronx, Dec. 30, 2019. (The Co-op City Times/Tori McCauseland via Storyful)