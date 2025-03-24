Real ID deadline arrives in May: What to know now

The Brief The Real ID requirement will be enforced starting May 7, 2025 for U.S. air travel and access to certain federal facilities. All states, the District of Columbia, and the 5 territories are Real ID compliant and are issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs. To get a Real ID, visit your local DMV with necessary documents including your legal name, birth date and proof of residency.



A deadline is quickly approaching: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin enforcing the Real ID requirement .

All states, the District of Columbia, and the 5 territories are Real ID compliant and are issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs.

Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a seal on all state-issued identification documents.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to DHS.

The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

These purposes are for accessing certain federal facilities, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft and entering nuclear power plants.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

When does the Real ID take effect?

A Real ID will be enforced on May 7, 2025.

This means, starting May 7, a Real ID or other federally approved identification, will be necessary to board domestic flights.

Previously, the deadline had been May 3, 2023, but needed to be extended again due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial implementation of the Real ID deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021.

Do you need a Real ID to fly in the US?

According to the DHS, U.S. travelers must obtain a Real ID to board flights within the United States and access certain federal facilities.

If you are traveling domestically, you will only need one valid form of identification – either your Real ID or another acceptable alternative such as a passport, not both.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

DHS notes that TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification.

Do I need a Real ID to travel internationally?

If you are traveling internationally, you will still need your passport.

The Real ID does not replace a passport for international travel, but it does ensure that you can continue flying within the U.S. and access secure federal locations without additional documentation.

How do I get a Real ID?

To apply for a Real ID , travelers should visit their local DMV office, and fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing:

Full Legal Name Date of Birth Social Security number Two proofs of your address of principal residence Lawful status

States may impose additional requirements, so visit your local DMV for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

How long is Real ID good for?

Check with your local DMV office to find out how long your Real ID is valid for .

For example, in Illinois , Real ID identification cards issued to applicants 65 or older expire after eight years. All other Real ID identification cards are valid for the same length of time as standard ID cards.