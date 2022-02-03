Rapper Tdott Woo shot dead in Brooklyn, reports say

article

A man was shot and killed on Avenue L in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. Various reports indicated the victim was up-and-coming rapper Tdott Woo.

Police responded to a call at about 2:22 p.m. about a shooting at 9802 Avenue L. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Tajay Dobson, whose stage name was Tdott Woo, created the popular Woo Walk dance move.

"I couldn’t even get sleep last night," Dobson’s grandmother told the NY Daily News. "He was a good, good kid .He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music."

Tdott_Woo had recently signed a deal with music label Million Dollar Music.

"Love to welcome tdott_woo to the label as an official artist of MDM and the journey begins," wrote the label on Instagram.

Hours later, the label shared its condolences.

"It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace." #LongLiveTdott

Police were investigating the shooting. Posts on Citizen app indicated that police were searching for a suspect who fled in a dark-colored SUV.

RELATED: Rap Music on Trial: Jay-Z, Meek Mill want rap lyrics blocked from being used in court

RELATED: Three men shot in Midtown Manhattan during rap video production