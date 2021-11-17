Three men shot in Midtown Manhattan during rap video production

Three men were shot in a hail of gunfire outside of a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place outside a building where a rap video was reportedly being filmed.

Two men were walking out of a building near the intersection West 38th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. when they were approached by a pair of men with guns, police said. The men who were exiting the building pulled out guns of their own.

Then a shootout erupted in which at least 10 shots were fired, police said.

The NYPD said two of the victims were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. The third was in worse shape and underwent surgery at the hospital.

Police arrested three people, including two of the men who were wounded. Cops recovered at least three guns. Investigators believe the incident is gang-related.

The New York Post reported that the violence took place after a group from Fort Greene, Brooklyn, posted about the party and video on social media. A rival group from Crown Heights noticed the posts and showed up at the event and opened fire when the Fort Greene crew left the event, sources told the paper.