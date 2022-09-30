Rapper Lil Zay Osama arrested in NYC after leaving machinegun inside rideshare: Feds

A rapper known as "Lil Zay Osama" was arrested in New York City on Thursday after he allegedly left a machinegun inside a rideshare car, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities say the rapper, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, was picked up at a hotel by the rideshare vehicle and the driver noticed that he was holding a firearm, which was later identified as a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol that was "affixed with a switch device, rendering the gun to be a machine gun."

After dropping off Dukes and his associates at a recording studio in Queens, the driver saw that Dukes had left the gun in his car. The driver then alerted the police.

The gun had one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, according to the Joint Firearms Task Force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives and the NYPD.

Dukes was arrested after the driver identified him as the one in possession of the gun, and has been charged with possession of a machinegun and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Dukes allegedly has two outstanding warrants for his arrest in two different jurisdictions, and already has multiple felony convictions in Illinois, including two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated battery in 2014, and one count of robbery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in 2013.

