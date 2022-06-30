Rapper Lil Tjay improving after Edgewater shooting

Sources tell FOX 5 News that rapper Lil Tjay is conscious and able to talk after being shot multiple times in Edgewater, New Jersey last week.

The early morning shooting left Lil Tjay, 21, in critical condition but his condition is apparently improving. There were false reports after the shooting that he had been paralyzed or even in a coma.

Three men have been arrested in connection to a double shooting. One of the men under arrest was also shot in the incident.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's office, Mohamed Konate, of New York City, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, weapons possession, and armed robbery. Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, both of the Bronx, face weapons charges in the case.

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday about a shooting at a Chipotle Restaurant inside City Place where they discovered Tione 'Lil TJay' Merritt, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Edgewater Police Department officers also responded to a nearby Exxon Station located at 478 River Road where they found another Boyd with a gunshot wound.

The prosecutor said the shooting "does not appear to be [a] random act," indicating that someone targeted Tjay.

Police say that Konate had attempted to rob Tjay, Valdez, and Boyd when the shooting occurred. Valdez and Boyd, who were with Tjay, were found to each be in possession of an unlawful weapon and were charged

The Bronx native, whose most recent hit song "In My Head" has more than 12 million views on YouTube, wrote on Twitter earlier this month: "Dis gon be a good summer… "

Messages of support have been posted online from fans and the entertainment community.

Fellow rapper French Montana wrote, "pray for my lil bro lil Tjay," with a prayer hand emoji.