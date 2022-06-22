Edgewater Shooting: Rapper Lil Tjay among injured along Hudson River waterfront, reports TMZ

article

A police investigation is underway into a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey early Wednesday morning that reportedly involved rapper Lil Tjay.

TMZ reports that the 22-year-old was one of two people shot at City Place, a shopping and luxury residential complex along the Hudson River waterfront.

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. about a shooting at a Chipotle Restaurant inside City Place where they discovered a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, said the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers also responded to a nearby Exxon Station located at 478 River Road where they found another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated.

TMZ reports that Tjay was in surgery after the shooting.

Police are investigating a red Dodge Durango at the scene with a bullet hole in the driver's window, according to NorthJersey.com.

The rapper, whose most recent hit song "In My Head" has more than 12 million views on YouTube, wrote on Twitter earlier this month: "Dis gon be a good summer… "

Messages of support have been posted online from fans and the entertainment community.

Fellow rapper French Montana wrote, "pray for my lil bro lil Tjay," with a prayer hand emoji.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.