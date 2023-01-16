Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx

article

Rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly arrested Monday in the Bronx over an alleged weapons violation.

Officials say they pulled over two cars at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue and took multiple loaded guns from the scene on Monday afternoon.

Four people were taken into custody, including Lil Tjay.

Charges against the 21-year-old rapper are pending.

According to TMZ, Tjay was reportedly on his way to film a music video with fellow rapper Ice Spice.

Last year, Lil Tjay was shot seven times after an incident in Edgewater, New Jersey that left him in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.