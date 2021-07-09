Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Lil Baby detained, NBA star James Harden frisked by Paris police

By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
World
FOX 5 NY
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: Lil Baby and James Harden are seen arriving at a Balenciaga dinner at the Bourse De Commerce Pinault Collection on July 07, 2021 in Paris, France. article

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: Lil Baby and James Harden are seen arriving at a Balenciaga dinner at the Bourse De Commerce Pinault Collection on July 07, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

NEW YORK - American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social media showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on the French capital’s elite Avenue Montaigne.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. Local reports indicate the rapper was arrested for marijuana possession.

In one video circulating online, Harden is heard telling an officer, "I don't understand."

Local media reported Lil Baby was seen handcuffed in the back of a van. The report indicated the men were pulled over and officers could smell marijuana. There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered. The rapper was later released.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week. Several photos to Harden's Twitter account show the pair with the caption "Made Men.'

The nine-time NBA All-Star, Brooklyn Nets guard and entrepreneur, recently joined Saks Fifth Avenue as a board member and minority investor.

With the Associated Press