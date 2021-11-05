Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bail after drug trafficking charges

Rapper Fetty Wap appeared in person for a bail hearing in federal court in Central Islip late Friday afternoon wearing gray jail garb and at one point turning around to his girlfriend and mouthing "I love you too."

The rapper walked out after posting $500,000 bond secured by a home he owns in Georgia that his parents live at. Two sisters and his girlfriend were in the courtroom on Friday to also guarantee the bond.

Last week, the 30-year-old chart-topping rap artist best known for his 2015 hit "Trap Queen" was one of six arrested for conspiring to sell and possess drugs throughout Long Island and New Jersey.

Photos sent to FOX 5 NY from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office show some of the drugs and money confiscated as part of the investigation.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was taken in by the FBI at CitiField during a music festival before he performed last week. He’s accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar ring that imported more than 100 kilos of deadly opioids including heroin and fentanyl from June of 2019 through June of 2020.

Prosecutors allege the defendants used the US Postal Service and hired drivers with hidden compartments to transport the drugs from the West Coast to Suffolk County where they were stored and then sold.

Fetty Wap’s alleged role in the drug ring was as a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.

In court, he agreed to terms including surrendering his passport, GPS monitoring, and random drug tests. His attorney says he’s is anxious to resolve the case.

According to prosecutors, he faces a minimum of ten years and a max of life in prison. His next court conference is on November 24.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters