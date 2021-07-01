Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Biz Markie is not dead despite rumors, manager says

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Harlem
FOX 5 NY
Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during BACARDI's Big Game Party at Surfcomber Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for BACARDI) article

Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during BACARDI's Big Game Party at Surfcomber Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for BACARDI)

NEW YORK - Rapper Biz Markie is not dead despite rumors circulating online, his family reports.

A representative for the New York rap icon -- born Marcel Theo Hall -- says he is alive and "still under medical care."

Rumors started spreading on social media late Wednesday that he had passed away.

His manager, Jenni Izumi, issued a statement saying the 57-year-old is "surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible."

It was unclear what medical condition was affecting him now.  His condition was also unclear.

Biz Markie had been hospitalized last year for issues related to type II diabetes.

The musician, known best for his hit "Just a Friend," has previously been open about his diabetes journey, revealing he lost 140 to benefit his health.

The statement from his rep went on to say "At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Is hip-hop on trial? - [The Lyrics and The Law]

Hip-hop artists are going to prison for major crimes, and prosecutors say the evidence is right in their lyrics. FOX 5 NY's Mike Sacks takes a look at whether rap is being put on trial.