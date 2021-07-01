Rapper Biz Markie is not dead despite rumors, manager says

article

Rapper Biz Markie is not dead despite rumors circulating online, his family reports.

A representative for the New York rap icon -- born Marcel Theo Hall -- says he is alive and "still under medical care."

Rumors started spreading on social media late Wednesday that he had passed away.

His manager, Jenni Izumi, issued a statement saying the 57-year-old is "surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible."

It was unclear what medical condition was affecting him now. His condition was also unclear.

Biz Markie had been hospitalized last year for issues related to type II diabetes.

The musician, known best for his hit "Just a Friend," has previously been open about his diabetes journey, revealing he lost 140 to benefit his health.

The statement from his rep went on to say "At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."