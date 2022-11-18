Rapist attacks 2 women at Bronx hotel

article

A man robbed and raped at least two women after threatening them with a weapon at a hotel in the Bronx, the New York Police Department says.

Police say a man responded to an online post and entered 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 7:30 a.m. He then displayed a sharp cutting instrument, took cash, threatened and raped the 25-year-old female victim and fled on foot, police say. The victim refused medical attention.

Police say a similar incident happened last Tuesday around 6 a.m. involving a 26-year-old female victim.

According to authorities, the victims appear to be sex workers who advertise their services online.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.