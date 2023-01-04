Woman has Range Rover stolen at Long Island gas station with dog inside

A woman's dog was seriously injured after a thief stole her SUV at a gas station and attempted to throw her dog out of the moving vehicle.

The Nassau County Police say the incident took place about 2:45 p.m. on Monday in Mineola.

The 60-year-old woman was standing outside her 2020 white Range Rover at a BP gas station on W. Jericho Turnpike.

A man wearing a black ski mask and black gloves sneaked up to the driver's side door. He jumped in and took off westbound onto Jericho Turnpike.

The woman's handbag was in the car. It had credit cards and her 1-year-old small white Cavachon Bichon dog.

Police say that a short time later the thief attempted to throw the dog out of the SUV but the collar got caught and the dog was dragged along the roadway.

The dog was eventually able to free itself as the man continued westbound on Jericho Turnpike.

A passerby was able to render aid to the dog and called 911.

Police took the dog to a nearby veterinary hospital and the dog was treated for serious injuries. The woman who owned the car did not suffer any injuries.

The Range Rover was later located parked on North Walnut Street in East Orange, New Jersey.