Randy Mastro nominated to serve as NYC's top lawyer

NYC Mayor Eric Adams nominated Randy Mastro to serve as the city’s next corporation counsel – which means that he would be the top lawyer for city government– and if he is confirmed by the city council – he would represent both city agencies and elected officials.

"I love combining my two passions, my love for New York City and my love of the law." — Randy Mastro

Despite his long relationship with Mayor Adams – Mastro insists that he would represent both sides of City Hall.

"I'm looking forward to working with all 51 council members and their good ideas about what they need, what the law can do to improve the quality of life in their districts," Mastro explained.

Mastro is known in the legal world as a fierce litigator and is a former federal prosecutor.

But Mastro is already receiving pushback from a handful of city council members who say his record makes him unfit to serve.

When Mastro’s name was being tossed around as an option in late April, the council’s 34-member Black, Latino and Asian Caucus issued a statement blasting the choice saying, "As the City’s Corporation Counsel, Mastro would represent not only the Administration, but the City Council….His history of work––including representing predatory financial institutions and negligent oil multinationals to the detriment of our shared public interest—is deeply concerning."

Now that Mastro has been officially nominated, he has been meeting privately with council members and the Council Speaker to drum up support ahead of a council hearing later this month.

"I'm not a controversial figure. I am actually a unifier who has a proven track record." — Randy Mastro

When it comes to his record - Mastro says he is proud of his time serving as Deputy Mayor under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"I was the highest ranking Democrat in that administration," Mastro said. "And we were pro women's rights, pro-immigrant rights, pro gay rights, pro gun control."

But some council members also point to Mastro’s time representing former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the bridgegate scandal and how he currently represents New Jersey in the state’s lawsuit to stop congestion pricing.

We asked where he stands now on congestion pricing since this is something that many council members are pushing for.

"I would have to recuse myself in connection with any congestion pricing issue, but the city of New York is not involved in my case," Mastro said. "The case I have in the state of New Jersey is against the Federal Highway Administration and the MTA. It's not against the City of New York. And my personal views are beside the point. The fact of the matter is that Governor Murphy is standing up for the people of New Jersey contesting the adequacy of an environmental review."

Mayor Adams also right now is embroiled in numerous legal conflicts – and council members who oppose Mastro’s nomination say that they are worried that Mastro would become just the mayor’s lawyer on the taxpayer’s dime.

Mastro shared with FOX 5 how he would handle three different legal issues facing the mayor:

1. Representing Adams in the federal investigation

"Would you represent the mayor in the federal investigation currently ongoing against him or looking into him?" McKay asked.

Federal investigators are currently looking into whether his campaign has ties to Turkey. "No," Mastro said.

2. Representing Adams and/or Pearson

The mayor and his top public safety adviser, Tim Pearson, have been facing a couple of civil lawsuits, accusing them of sexual misconduct.

"Would you represent the mayor and/or Pearson in these cases?" McKay asked.

"I can't answer a question like that until I'm actually fortunate enough to be corp counsel, and then I can review those issues myself," Mastro said.

3. Representing Adams in any future legal battles with the city council

"Would you represent the mayor in any possible future legal battles with the city council, for example, the solitary confinement bill and so forth?" McKay asked.

"I am aware that there are certain legal issues between the mayor and the council," Mastro said. "And again, till I'm fortunate to assume the role, it would not be responsible for me to be opining on issues that I will have to personally review."

Despite the controversy, Mastro says he is focused on the job ahead and if he is confirmed, he has big plans for what he calls the largest law office in New York City.

"I have a vision for that office, to transform it into a place of affirmative good using the law to achieve social justice," Mastro said. "Go after guns, gang violence, organized crime, illegal smoke shops. There's so much more we could be doing, so much more good we could be doing as lawyers."

Mastro will face the city council on Aug. 27 for a confirmation hearing.

The council will then set a date at a later point to bring Mastro’s confirmation to the floor for a vote.