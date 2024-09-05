Rally demands justice after fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee

A rally was held Thursday evening in Fort Lee, New Jersey to demand justice for Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old woman who was shot and killed by police in July during a mental health crisis.

The protest, organized by community members and supporters, aimed to bring attention to Lee's death and demand the officers involved be held accountable.

"As a father, there are no words to fully describe the pain of losing my daughter, Victoria," said K.Y. Lee, Victoria's father.

Victoria Lee was killed on July 28 after police responded to a pair of 9-1-1 calls by her brother saying she was experiencing a bipolar episode.

In the first call, he requested an ambulance, and in the second, he attempted to cancel the request, informing the operator that Lee was holding a foldable knife, though he clarified that she was not currently threatening anyone.

When police arrived on the scene, the situation escalated quickly.

Lee's family claims that when officers forced their way into the apartment, Victoria was holding a water jug, with the knife on the floor in front of her.

Bodycamera footage shows one of the officers, Fort Lee Police Officer Tony Pickens Jr., screaming for Lee to "drop the knife," before a gunshot is fired soon afterward.

Lee can then be seen dropping to the floor while her mother screams, and officers quickly enter the apartment to find the knife and give Lee assistance.

Lee's family described the incident as a tragic outcome of Lee’s bipolar episode, stressing that she needed help, not violence.

Protesters at the rally demanded that the officers involved in the shooting be placed on administrative leave while the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office conducts its investigation.

"We are disturbed and concerned that a month after the incident, the same officers are still responding to 911 calls in Fort Lee," said Julie Kimm, one of the rally’s organizers.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the case.

Lee's family and their supporters say they vow to keep the pressure on until justice is served.