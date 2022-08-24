Rally calls for end to carriage horse rides in NYC

Animal rights activists rallied at City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to a proposed bill that would ban horse-drawn carriages and replace them with electric ones.

"We're calling for the ban, but we're also calling for a moratorium (to temporarily halt carriage services) now!" said NYC Councilman Robert Holden.

Their actions are spurred by the now-viral video of Ryder, the carriage horse who collapsed at W 45th and 9th Ave two weeks ago. Officials with the Transportation Workers Union say the horse is suffering from a neurological disease.

The activists say that they've learned that the veterinarian who examined Ryder says he was suffering from malnourishment and exhaustion

Edita Birnkrant, the Executive Director of NYCLASS told the crowd that the vet "said these things, and it was hidden and lied about by the TWU, by Christina Hansen, by everyone in that industry."

However, Christina Hansen, TWU Local 100 spokesperson, called the assertion untrue.

"They pick and choose what fits their narrative. Today the vet is the hero, 2 months ago the vet is the villain, and they're protesting him," Hansen told FOX 5 NY.

Also announced during the rally was that the horse was much older than initially thought. Activists said they've learned the horse was 28 -- about 12 years older than previously reported by the Union.

Hansen confirms to FOX 5 NY that the age discrepancy was a misrepresentation by its previous owner.

City codes say that carriage horses can not work past age 26.

The TWU says Ryder is recovering at a farm and has been retired.

Holden hopes his bill will go farther than previous efforts to end the horse carriage industry that date back to the Bloomberg mayoral administration.

"We have 14 council members that signed on. We need 14 more and we'll get them," Holden said.

Hansen denies their horses are mistreated.

"The horses are being well taken care of. They have good lives here. There's all kinds of regulations to protect them," Hansen said.

Fox 5 reached out to the City Council and the Office of the Mayor for a statement on Bill 573. They tell us it has been referred to the Health Committee and will go through the same legislative process as other bills before Council. Mayor Adams' office adds they are also reviewing the proposal closely.