Raids target illegal cannabis sales on Staten Island

For Deputy Sheriff Francesca Rosa and Detective Veronica Robles, there was a lot to get done on Wednesday. They were en route to root out smoke shops illegally selling cannabis and tobacco products.

For about a year now, New York State has been grappling with a proliferation of illegal smoke shops.

Officials have tried to take a non-law-enforcement approach to the problem for the better part of the past year, with more than 200 cease and desist letters. But now, with legal retail recreational cannabis stores opening, the crackdown has intensified.

New York's new cannabis reality

FOX 5 News rode along with teams, spearheaded by the New York City Sheriff's Office, which have raided more than 100 locations across New York City.

On this day, two teams, joined by multiple agencies, hit eight locations on Staten Island.

Countless bags of contraband were confiscated in raids. Expand

FOX 5 News witnessed, firsthand, arrests being made and countless bags of contraband being confiscated. Sheriff's Office officials issued both civil and criminal summonses.

Smoke shop busts in NYC

Officers searched and found secret compartments that were hiding illegal cannabis and tobacco products.

Officers showed some tricks being used, including a water bottle where the bottom detaches to hide drugs inside.

They say customers can buy illegal products in the store and walk out onto the street with just a seemingly clear water bottle in their hand.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda was overseeing these raids himself as officers collected bags of marijuana flowers and edibles.

Miranda notes that the illegal shops are stealing from the social equity component of the now-legalized cannabis industry. Licensed operations contribute tax dollars that go into communities unfairly impacted by the criminalization era - illegal operations do not.

And all the locations FOX 5 News saw during the enforcement operation were selling cannabis and come in packaging that might be attractive to children.

Dozens of products were packaged identically to candy and other products children consume. Expand

One brand of edible cannabis candies was labeled ‘Cocoa Puffs’ and looked nearly identical to the serial popular with children. Another was labeled ‘Trix’ whose slogan is ‘Trix are for kids.’ They were just two of dozens of products seen on this day that were packaged identically to candy and other products children consume.

NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC

The key component is whether these raids are enough to deter illegal operators. Some smoke shops told FOX 5 News that they build these raids into their cost of doing business.

Sheriff Miranda says he’s aware of this and is working with other city agencies on strengthening the penalties in areas that include taxation.