Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled due to pandemic

Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: The Rockettes perform at 2015 Radio City Christmas Spectacular Opening Night at Radio City Music Hall on November 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The famed Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes won't go on for the 2020 holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show featuring the Rockettes is a time-honored tradition at Radio City Music Hall. The venue's owners, MSG Entertainment, made the decision because of uncertainty over the pandemic.

"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now.  All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. "

MSG Entertainment, which also owns Madison Square Garden was reportedly laying off 350 people — about one-third of its corporate workforce, according to the NY Post. Laid-off employees will receive severance and benefits packages, as well as outplacement support, to help with their transition. 

The Rockettes have been performing at Radio City since the early 1930s and as a troupe a decade earlier.

Tickets for the 2021 season were on sale on the Radio City website.

