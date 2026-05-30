Queensboro Bridge crash kills 2 after e-scooter, bike collide: NYPD

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The Brief Two men died after a scooter and bike collided on the Queensboro Bridge. Francis Delvalle of Paramus, New Jersey, and Dmytro Stechenko of Queens both died from their injuries. Police said Delvalle was driving an electric scooter on the bicycle path when he veered into another lane and collided with Stechenko's bike.



Two men were killed on the Queensboro Bridge this week after an electric scooter and bicycle collided, according to the NYPD.

Queensboro Bridge crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 on the bridge.

According to police, 39-year-old Francis Delvalle from Paramus, New Jersey, was driving an electric scooter on the bridge, heading west. Delvalle was on the outer lane of the bicycle path, police said, when he veered into the eastbound lane.

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That's when police said Delvalle hit a man on a bicycle, identified as 35-year-old Dmytro of Queens.

Both men suffered "severe trauma to the body," officers said. Paramedics took both men to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is still investigating the crash.

Dig deeper:

According to the manufacturer, the scooter police said Delvalle was driving has a top speed of just under 53 mph.