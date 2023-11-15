Queens landlord charged in stabbing deaths of 2 tenants, girlfriend

A Queens landlord is facing murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his two tenants, and girlfriend, in the St. Albans section, the NYPD said.

According to police, David Daniel, 54, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The bodies of the two women and man were found Tuesday around 7 a.m. inside a single-family home on Milburn Street, near 122nd Ave, after the man walked into the NYPD's 113 Precinct, told uniformed officers he "did something bad" and gave police his address.

A man and woman, identified as the two tenants, were found in a basement-apartment bedroom, and the second woman, identified as the suspect's girlfriend, was found in an upstairs bedroom, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released the victims' names.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY the NYPD is looking to obtain search warrants to look for the murder weapon or weapons.

Residents in the quiet neighborhood of hardworking homeowners told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers they are stunned in disbelief.

"It's shocking, very shocking. I'd never expect that," one resident told Evers.