3 found stabbed to death in Queens after man tells police he's having 'issues with tenants'

The bodies of two women and a man were found inside a Queens home Tuesday after a man told police he was having issues with his tenants and that he did "something bad."

The New York City Police Department said they believe the three victims were stabbed to death inside the residence on Milburn Street near 122nd Avenue in St. Albans.

Police said the bodies were discovered around 7 a.m. after a 54-year-old man walked into the NYPD's 113 Precinct, told uniformed officers he "did something bad" and gave police his address.

A man and woman were found in a basement bedroom, and then a second woman was found in an upstairs bedroom, according to police. Authorities have not released the victims' names.

The NYPD responded to a home on Milburn Street in the St. Albans section of Queens.

Police would not confirm whether the violence broke out during a landlord-tenant dispute. They also did not state what sort of weapon was used.

The 54-year-old man, who police have not identified, is in custody. An investigation remains ongoing.