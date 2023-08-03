Emergency services respond to LIRR derailment in Queens

The MTA confirmed that there was a Long Island Rail Road derailment this afternoon east of Jamaica, Queens.

Emergency medical services are currently responding, however, it is still unclear how many injuries there are at the moment.

According to the LIRR, NYC transit authorities will be cross-honoring on the Q2, Q3, Q8 and Q110 buses for services between Jamaica and Queens

For more information the MTA says to check the TrainTime app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.