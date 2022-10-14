Subway crime: NYPD seek suspect in Queens subway turnstile robbery

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the man they say trapped and robbed a 26-year-old woman inside a subway turnstile in Queens.

The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on October 11 inside the 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway station in Rego Park.

Surveillance video released by police shows the terrifying incident, where the suspect follows behind the victim as she enters the subway turnstile, grabbing her and pinning her inside the turnstile.

Police say the victim fought back and during the struggle, the suspect snatched the victim's wallet from her hand before running out of the subway station on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was not reportedly injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.