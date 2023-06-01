Man, 65, facing charges in Queens deadly shooting of would-be robber

Charges have been filed against a 65-year-old man who the NYPD said shot and killed a would-be robber in Queens.

According to the Queens DA, Charles Foehner is expected to be charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal possession of a firearm.

What does surveillance footage show?

Police declined to publicly release surveillance footage of the incident, but FOX 5 NY's Raegan Medgie has learned it shows:

Shooter walking toward parking garage.

Would-be robber follows him.

Both have a discussion.

Shooter backs up, eventually shows handgun.

Robber pulls out object and starts lunging at shooter.

Both men go off-camera, when police said the shooting took place.

What we know about the shooting

It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. in front of 123-35 82nd Ave. in the Kew Gardens section.

According to police, Foehner was approached by a 32-year-old man, who displayed a sharp object, which turned out to be a pen, and allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from him.

That’s when police said Foehner pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

He called 911 and waited at the scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Who was the would-be robber? Who is Charles Foehner?

Foehner was taken into police custody, where he remains, to be questioned.

He has no arrest record and police said he does not appear to have been affiliated currently or previously with any law enforcement.

The suspect has a criminal history, with nearly a dozen arrests for crimes including robbery, burglary, and drugs, police said.

Police said the suspect has a criminal history.

The two were not believed to have known each other.

Police are checking on the legality of the gun itself and if the man has a carry permit in New York City.