2 men shot inside Queens store: Police

article

The Brief Two people were shot inside a store in Queens Saturday night. Both men were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. No one has been arrested.



The NYPD is investigating after two men were shot inside a store in Jamaica, Queens on Saturday night.

Shooting inside Jamaica store

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. according to the NYPD. Officers were called out to a store at 148-18 Jamaica Avenue after reports of an assault in progress.

When officers got there, they found two men inside who had been shot — one in the chest, one in the thigh. Both men were taken to the hospital. The man who was shot in the chest was in critical but stable condition. The man shot in the leg was in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: Police kill armed man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ hospital on Upper East Side: Timeline

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made. The NYPD is investigating the shooting, and did not provide any information about the suspected shooter.

The victims have only been identified as a 34-year-old and 55-year-old man.