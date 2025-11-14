Police kill armed man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ hospital on Upper East Side: Timeline

The Brief A police officer shot and killed a man on the Upper East Side who threatened to "shoot up" a hospital Thursday night, according to the NYPD. The tense string of events began with the suspect pulling out a gun while in an elevator in a residential building on Madison Avenue. The identity of the now deceased suspect is currently unknown.



A police officer shot and killed a man on the Upper East Side who threatened to "shoot up" a hospital Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Suspect pointed a gun at several people

What we know:

Police received a call just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 regarding a man with a gun near East 107th Street and Madison Avenue.

The tense string of events began with the suspect pulling out a gun while in an elevator in a residential building on Madison Avenue; the suspect pointed the gun at his fellow passenger in the elevator, only lowering the weapon once the elevator reached the lobby.

He then went to a deli and threatened an employee with the gun, telling the worker, "Call 911. I'm going down to the hospital to shoot it up."

The suspect proceeded to steal the worker's phone before walking to The Mount Sinai Hospital. The hospital's surveillance cameras show the man entering the building, then exiting, placing a gun outside by a tree, before reentering the hospital.

It's then that the suspect apparently told an off-duty police officer working security at the hospital that he was in possession of a firearm, prompting the two to get into a struggle.

The suspect ran off and grabbed the gun, leading to the officer to call for assistance.

Other NYPD officers rushed to the scene. The suspect shot at the officers with "multiple civilians in close proximity," NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera explained in a press conference last night.

The confrontation occurred in front of a bus stop on Madison Avenue – most of the civilians had just gotten off a bus.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect and ending the confrontation. The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the now deceased suspect is currently unknown.