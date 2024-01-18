Queens serial stabbing survivor recounts attack from hospital bed

The stitches across Luis Sanchez's chest and the fresh scar from a stabbing Wednesday are now a reminder of just how close he inched to death.

"I’m thinking he’s going to get off the train. Once the train stopped, he stabbed me. And he took off fast," Sanchez told FOX 5 NY.

From his hospital bed, Sanchez recalled watching 27-year-old Jermain Rigueur get away who’s accused of 4 other unprovoked stabbing attacks in 9 days.

"I was shocked because I thought he was going to take my phone since it was in my hand," he said.

Queens stabbing spree suspect

Police arrested Rigueur at his home 22 hours into a citywide manhunt.

"It didn’t appear as if he was looking to stop anytime soon. And thank God we have no one that lost his or her life because of this incident," said Mayor Eric Adams.

NYPD posted fliers, took in tips and flooded the city’s transit system, deploying dozens of detectives hoping to protect innocent New Yorkers on edge that they could be next.

"I was feeling so scared because I have to leave work at nine in the night," one resident shared.

Police say this man is connected to stabbing attacks in Queens.

Surveillance video shows Rigueur wearing a lanyard—that traced the alleged serial stabber back to his job as greeter at Woodhull Hospital.

"He will never return to Woodhull again," said Mitch Katz, the CEO and President of NYC Health and Hospitals.

Police said Riguer’s 5 victims include a 61-year -old man, a 34-year-old woman and three men stabbed within minutes of each other Wednesday morning.

"I am happy that the police do the job. I feel safer," another commented.

While moving from Venezuela just 2 months ago, Sanchez’ perception of his new life in New York has been turned upside down.

"To tell you the truth New York is very dangerous. Very scary I have trauma to ride the train again. I wish there were more cops on the trains so that way nobody goes through what I went though," Sanchez expressed.