Queens retail theft ring: 13 charged with 780 counts

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced charges against over a dozen people allegedly involved in a stolen goods operation targeting Home Depot stores throughout New York and eight other states on Thursday.

13 charged with 780 counts

What we know:

The 13 individuals face a total of 780 charges, including grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Prosecutors said during a press conference that the group allegedly stole more than $2.2 million worth of equipment from 128 Home Depot locations during 319 incidents over 13 months. Then, the products were resold through black market retailers who allegedly asked for specific items to be taken.

These items included building supplies, smoke alarms, power tools, air conditioners, home construction tools, paper towels and more.

According to New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James, 11 of the individuals were arraigned on Wednesday, while one will be arraigned at a later date. One defendant remains at large.

Alleged members of the theft ring face up to 25 years in prison if convicted, whereas the alleged black market resellers, known as fences, face up to 15 years in prison.

December 11, 2025- Queens, NY- Governor Hochul and District Attorney Katz make a Retail Theft announcement (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

What they're saying:

"The defendants took breaks for lunch and dinner, sometimes hitting the same Home Depot up to four times in one day," DA Katz said Thursday. "The stolen items were then resold to consumers, through a Brooklyn storefront or on Facebook Marketplace."

The amount of merchandise stolen in a single day ranged from about $1,800 to nearly $35,000, Superintendent James said.

"Working with our partners at the New York State Police, we brought this brazen operation to a halt," DA Katz added.

"Since taking office, my highest priority has been driving down crime and keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul added. "Following a post-pandemic spike in retail theft, I committed new funds to establish a dedicated organized retail theft task force and secure stronger laws to hold people who commit these crimes accountable."

In total, New York's Organized Retail Theft Task Force has recovered nearly $4 million and resulted in 1,200 arrests and 2,200 charges, according to the governor.

Hochul also noted that since the creation of the task force, and due to investments from district attorneys, local police departments and the State Police, retail theft crimes have decreased by 14% in New York.

"We’re stopping organized retail theft rings in their tracks and ensuring a safer retail environment for business owners, staff and shoppers throughout New York," she added.