Queens residents fined after reporting rat infestations: 'You don't punish people who call 311'

Residents in one Queens neighborhood say that their complaints over a rat infestation aren't being met with help, but instead, fines.

"You don't punish the people who call 311, you work with them," said City Council member Robert Holden. "That means you educate."

Residents say that their vermin problems began last year, when a city tree's roots created a hole in the sidewalk and provided an excellent path for rats to enter people's yards from the city's sewer system.

Dalia, a resident who has lived in her Maspeth home since 1958, called 311 to complain, and months later, the city put in a new sidewalk.

However, inspectors still fined her for having ratholes in her yard.

"I think they should be embarrassed by all this notoriety, and they should reimburse me. I think it's only fair," Dalia said.

Holden also agrees that Dalia deserves to get her money back.

"Ester was doing her civic duty. She was reporting rats she cited coming out of the sewer. She reports it, low and behold she gets fined," Holden said.

Dalia, who lives on a fixed income, was fined $600 by the city.

She also had to pay for her own exterminator to deal with the problem.

Rats are seen in a street of New York, United States on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Expand

Thankfully, now, Dalia says she has no rats in her yard.

"No mice, no rats, so far so good," she said.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the city for comment, but did not receive an answer about if Dalia would get her money back.