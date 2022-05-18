Suspect charged in murder of Queens pawnshop owner

The NYPD has arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal fatal beating with a metal pipe of a Queens pawnshop owner back in March.

Authorities charged Rondolfo A. Lopez-Portillo, 48, of Queens, with murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Police accused Lopez-Portillo of walking into Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica on March 28 and then hitting store owner Arasb Shoughi, 60, in the head several times with an object. FOX 5 News reported that the weapon used was a metal pipe.

EMS rushed Shoughi to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

