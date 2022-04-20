Queens pawnshop owner dies after savage beating

A Queens pawnshop owner who was brutally beaten with a metal pipe in an attack in his store has died.

The attack happened just before 1 p.m. on March 28, 2022, at the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Ave in the Jamaica neighborhood.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the store.

Police found 60-year-old Arasb Shoughi with severe trauma to his head.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. On Wednesday, the NYPD announced that Shoughi had passed away from his injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police say a man had walked into the store and started to assault Shoughi with an object in the head multiple times in a gruesome attack. FOX 5 News reported that the attacker used a metal pipe.

The attacker then took off from the store heading westbound on Jamaica Avenue. The motive for the attack was unknown.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He was described as approximately 5'7", 150 pounds, with a medium build, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants, and black shoes. He remains on the loose.